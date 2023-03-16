Official: Explosions heard in Zaporizhzhia
February 25, 2023 12:17 am
Explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia on Feb. 24, Zaporizhzhia’s Acting Mayor Anatolii Kurtiev reported.
According to Kurtiev, Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia’s suburbs, although no strikes were reported.
No further information was provided.
