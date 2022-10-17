Explosions heard in Russian-occupied Skadovsk, Kherson Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk

Suspilne media outlet reported, citing residents, that explosions were heard in the city on Oct. 3.

Earlier, Armed Forces recaptured two settlements in the northern part of Kherson Oblast, Arkhanhelske and Myroliubivka, amid their counteroffensive, President Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed on Oct. 2.

