Explosions heard in Russian-occupied Skadovsk, Kherson Oblast
October 3, 2022 10:12 pm
Suspilne media outlet reported, citing residents, that explosions were heard in the city on Oct. 3.
Earlier, Armed Forces recaptured two settlements in the northern part of Kherson Oblast, Arkhanhelske and Myroliubivka, amid their counteroffensive, President Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed on Oct. 2.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.