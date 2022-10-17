Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Explosions heard in Russian-occupied Skadovsk, Kherson Oblast

October 3, 2022 10:12 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Suspilne media outlet reported, citing residents, that explosions were heard in the city on Oct. 3. 

Earlier, Armed Forces recaptured two settlements in the northern part of Kherson Oblast, Arkhanhelske and Myroliubivka, amid their counteroffensive, President Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed on Oct. 2.

