Explosions heard in central Poltava Oblast
February 16, 2023 3:32 am
The sounds of explosions were heard in different parts of Ukraine's central Poltava Oblast overnight on Feb. 16.
Suspile news reported, citing local residents, that explosions were heard in the Poltava District near the city of Poltava, the oblast capital.
Later, Poltava Oblast Governor Dmytro Lunin also said on Telegram that air defense in the oblast was at work.
Air raid alerts were activated in several Ukrainian oblasts overnight between Feb. 15-16.
Share our dream.
Support our reporting
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief