Explosions heard in central Poltava Oblast

The sounds of explosions were heard in different parts of Ukraine's central Poltava Oblast overnight on Feb. 16.

Suspile news reported, citing local residents, that explosions were heard in the Poltava District near the city of Poltava, the oblast capital.

Later, Poltava Oblast Governor Dmytro Lunin also said on Telegram that air defense in the oblast was at work.

Air raid alerts were activated in several Ukrainian oblasts overnight between Feb. 15-16.