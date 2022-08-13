Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalExplosion heard in Russian-occupied Mariupol.

This item is part of our running news digest

August 13, 2022
The information about the explosion was also reported by the Mariupol City Council.

