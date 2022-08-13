Explosion heard in Russian-occupied Mariupol.
This item is part of our running news digest
August 13, 2022 6:53 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The information about the explosion was also reported by the Mariupol City Council.
This item is part of our running news digest
The information about the explosion was also reported by the Mariupol City Council.
Join our community
Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.