Thursday, March 16, 2023

Exhibit in Netherlands shows ambulance hit by Russian attack in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 19, 2023 5:14 am
Exhibit in Netherlands shows ambulance hit by Russian attack in UkraineAn ambulance used by first responders in Ukraine that was hit by Russian attacks on display at an exhibit that opened in the Netherlands on Feb. 18, 2023 to draw attention to the horrors of war. (Oscar W Mannbro/ Facebook)

An exhibit featuring an ambulance used by first responders in Ukraine that was hit by Russian attacks opened in the Netherlands on Feb. 18 to draw attention to the horrors of war. 

The "Tour De Ambulance" exhibit includes a single ambulance that was shelled in Kharkiv Oblast in September when Russian forces attacked a local medical outpost. 

Several ambulances were destroyed, and medical facilities were severely damaged in the attacks, leaving local residents without access to medical care.

"Tour De Ambulance is one vehicle containing the stories of multitudes: doctors, rescue workers, first responders, and civilians who became victims of Russia’s war crimes since February 24th, 2022 — the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine," the exhibit's website reads.

"It also represents the horrors endured by those who survive, facing constant disruptions to all the infrastructure that makes it possible to live with dignity."

The exhibit, organized by the Luxembourg-based nonprofit Ukraine Is Calling (LUkraine ASBL), will be held from Feb. 18 to March 1 in various cities around the Netherlands. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

