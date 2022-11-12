Ex-Ukreximbank CEO given state company job after being fired for assaulting journalists.
November 13, 2022 12:43 am
Ukrainian Financial Housing Company, a state mortgage finance firm, said that it had hired Yevhen Metsher as CEO. Metsher was dismissed from his post as CEO of Ukreximbank in 2021 after his security team assaulted a team of investigative journalists from Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.
