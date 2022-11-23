Support us
Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Ex-minister charged with treason for helping Russia.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 23, 2022 1:04 am
Dmytro Tabachnyk, who was education minister during Viktor Yanukovych’s presidency, is suspected of organizing and coordinating the activities of Russia’s proxies in the occupied parts of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, the Prosecutor General's Office said

The ex-minister agreed to cooperate with Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) no later than May 1, 2022, the prosecutors said. 

