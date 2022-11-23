Ex-minister charged with treason for helping Russia.
November 23, 2022 1:04 am
Dmytro Tabachnyk, who was education minister during Viktor Yanukovych’s presidency, is suspected of organizing and coordinating the activities of Russia’s proxies in the occupied parts of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, the Prosecutor General's Office said.
The ex-minister agreed to cooperate with Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) no later than May 1, 2022, the prosecutors said.
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.