European Parliament supports allowing Ukrainian refugees to keep driving licenses in EU.
July 7, 2022 7:17 pm
The European Parliament on July 7 voted in favor of a proposal that allows Ukrainians with a temporary protection status in the EU to continue using their Ukrainian driving license without needing to exchange it for an EU driving license. The draft rules will now have to be formally adopted by the EU Council.