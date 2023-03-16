European Council extends sanctions against Russia until 2024

The European Council extended sanctions imposed on Russia following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine until 2024, according to a decision published on Eur-Lex, the official website of European Union law and other public EU documents.

The European Council originally hit Russia with the sanctions on Feb. 23, 2022 in response to Russia's recognition of the Russian proxy-controlled areas of Ukraine's Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts. The sanctions were extended for the first time in October following Russia's declared the annexation of four Ukrainian oblasts in late September.

"The Union remains unwavering in its support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders and dedicated to the full implementation of the non-recognition policy in respect of Russia’s illegal annexation," the decision said.

"The Union does not recognize and continues to condemn the illegal annexation of Ukrainian territories by the Russian Federation as a violation of international law."

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell also said that a tenth package of sanctions against Russia was discussed at a meeting of EU foreign ministers on Feb. 20, adding that the measures should be approved in the "next hours, or next days."