European Commission: No obstacles to return of Nord Stream 1 turbine to Russia
August 6, 2022 8:42 am
Eric Mamer, chief spokesperson of the European Commission, rejected Russian claims that EU sanctions impede the delivery of the Siemens turbine from Germany to Russia. “There is nothing in the sanctions that prohibits the turbine,” Mamer said on Aug. 5. On Aug. 3, Russian gas giant Gazprom refused to take back the turbine, claiming that the turbine’s delivery would violate sanctions.