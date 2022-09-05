Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
September 6, 2022 2:28 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
During the eighth meeting of the EU-Ukraine Association Council on Sept. 5, the EU urged Ukraine to ratify the Rome Statute under its commitment to the EU Association Agreement. The Rome Statue is the agreement that established the International Criminal Court. Ukraine is a signatory but has not ratified the agreement.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
