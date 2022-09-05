EU urges Ukraine to ratify Rome Statute
This item is part of our running news digest
September 6, 2022 2:28 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
During the eighth meeting of the EU-Ukraine Association Council on Sept. 5, the EU urged Ukraine to ratify the Rome Statute under its commitment to the EU Association Agreement. The Rome Statue is the agreement that established the International Criminal Court. Ukraine is a signatory but has not ratified the agreement.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.