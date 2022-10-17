EU says ‘stricter assessment’ required for Russians wanting tourist visas
September 30, 2022
The European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson said on Sept. 30 that EU member states should be careful in assessing visa applications amid the escalating security threat by Russia. “Member states need to do a very thorough security assessment and, if a person could be a security threat or be a threat towards the international relations for some of the member states, this person should not be issued a visa,” she said, as quoted by Reuters.
