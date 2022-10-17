Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

externalEU says ‘stricter assessment’ required for Russians wanting tourist visas

This item is part of our running news digest

September 30, 2022 8:07 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson said on Sept. 30 that EU member states should be careful in assessing visa applications amid the escalating security threat by Russia. “Member states need to do a very thorough security assessment and, if a person could be a security threat or be a threat towards the international relations for some of the member states, this person should not be issued a visa,” she said, as quoted by Reuters.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok