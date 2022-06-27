EU provides Ukraine with equipment to protect against chemical, nuclear threats.
June 27, 2022 2:46 pm
The equipment provided by the EU includes 300,000 specialized protective suits, 5,600 liters of decontaminants, and 850 units of equipment for decontamination operations, with a total cost of $12 million. This aid will be delivered to Ukraine from EU emergency stocks stored in Romania, Hungary, Sweden, Germany, Greece, and Denmark.