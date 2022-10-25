Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalEU considers allocating 18 billion euros in aid to Ukraine in 2023.

October 25, 2022
EU countries are discussing the provision of monthly financial assistance of 1.5 billion euros to Ukraine, which would amount to 18 billion for the whole year, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Oct. 25. She added that Ukraine needs about $3-5 billion every month to cover current budget expenditures. 

