EU creates hub in Moldova to fight illegal arms smuggling, human trafficking from Ukraine.
July 11, 2022 5:07 pm
EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said the hub was aiming to prevent a post-Balkan war situation, from which crime gangs in Europe profited to build up their arsenal. Swedish Migration Minister Anders Ygeman said most of the weapons supplied to Ukraine were staying in the hands of the Ukrainian military, and “just a limited number of those weapons used in the war can actually be used by organized crime later on."