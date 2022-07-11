Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalEU creates hub in Moldova to fight illegal arms smuggling, human trafficking from Ukraine.

July 11, 2022 5:07 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said the hub was aiming to prevent a post-Balkan war situation, from which crime gangs in Europe profited to build up their arsenal. Swedish Migration Minister Anders Ygeman said most of the weapons supplied to Ukraine were staying in the hands of the Ukrainian military, and “just a limited number of those weapons used in the war can actually be used by organized crime later on."

The Kyiv Independent news desk
