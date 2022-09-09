Estonian unmanned armored personnel carrier arrives in Ukraine
This item is part of our running news digest
September 9, 2022 6:48 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Estonian Ambassador to Ukraine Kaimo Kuusk said the equipment is being tested near Kyiv, noting that more are on the way. Such equipment helps reduce the number of people on the front lines.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.