Estonian unmanned armored personnel carrier arrives in Ukraine

This item is part of our running news digest

September 9, 2022
Estonian Ambassador to Ukraine Kaimo Kuusk said the equipment is being tested near Kyiv, noting that more are on the way. Such equipment helps reduce the number of people on the front lines.

