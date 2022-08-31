Estonian FM: We will aim to stop most Russians from entering the country within weeks.
September 1, 2022 12:03 am
Speaking to Reuters after meeting EU counterparts in Prague, Foreign Minister Urmans Reinsalu noted that "it takes some time, but I think timing is also critical, looking at these vast numbers of Russian citizens entering." The remarks come as EU foreign ministers agreed to complicate the procedure for Russians to enter, though stopping short of a full visa ban.
