Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania call on EU to establish special tribunal for Russian crimes

Foreign ministers of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania published a joint statement on Oct. 16 calling on the European Union and other international partners to help Ukraine create a special tribunal that will prosecute Russia’s top political and military leadership.

“Recent deliberate targeting of civilian homes, schools and playgrounds, as well as civilian infrastructures across Ukraine is just the latest episode of Russia’s unprovoked terror campaign against Ukrainian people,” the statement reads. “As Russia‘s brutal assault against Ukraine continues, the EU must act to ensure that seeking justice and accountability for Russia‘s horrific crimes in Ukraine is at the center of our policy.”

Previously, the Ukrainian parliament approved a resolution calling on the UN, the EU, and the Council of Europe to create a special international tribunal to try Russia for its crimes against Ukraine.