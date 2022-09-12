Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalEstonia FM: We shall not rest until Ukraine has won this war.

September 12, 2022 6:35 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu wrote on Twitter on Sept. 12 that upon the latest successful Ukrainian counteroffensive, his country's "aid and Ukrainian desire for freedom is literally booming but there is still more we can do."

