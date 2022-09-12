Estonia FM: We shall not rest until Ukraine has won this war.
September 12, 2022 6:35 pm
Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu wrote on Twitter on Sept. 12 that upon the latest successful Ukrainian counteroffensive, his country's "aid and Ukrainian desire for freedom is literally booming but there is still more we can do."
