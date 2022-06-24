Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalErdogan: Turkey didn't get concrete proposals from Sweden, Finland to unblock their NATO bids.

June 1, 2022 6:39 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has opposed the countries' applications to join NATO, accusing them of supporting Kurdish militias in Turkey and Syria. The talks between Sweden, Finland and Turkey have so far seen little progress. They applied for NATO membership in May to boost their security amid Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

