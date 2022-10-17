Energy Ministry: Power restored to over 18,000 Ukrainians on Sept. 18
September 19, 2022 2:59 am
Ukraine’s Energy Ministry reported that around 18,800 consumers in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Mykolaiv oblasts have regained power. However, around 793,300 consumers remain cut off due to ongoing hostilities.
