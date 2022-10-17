Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

externalEnergy Ministry: Power restored to over 18,000 Ukrainians on Sept. 18

This item is part of our running news digest

September 19, 2022 2:59 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Ukraine’s Energy Ministry reported that around 18,800 consumers in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Mykolaiv oblasts have regained power. However, around 793,300 consumers remain cut off due to ongoing hostilities.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok