Energy Ministry: 15,000 consumers without power due to Russian shelling

The Energy Ministry reported on Feb. 24 that there was enough power being generated by Ukraine's energy infrastructure despite Russia's ongoing campaign against it. However, 15,000 consumers in Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts are currently cut off from power due to Russian shelling that occurred on Feb. 23, the ministry said.

The report also indicates that maintaining heat for residents in the liberated areas of Kherson Oblast continues to be a challenge. Equipment was damaged after Russian forces shelled the Kherson thermal power station, but repair crews are working around the clock to get power back up and running, the ministry said.

Russia has been repeatedly targeting energy inftastructure with missile and drone attacks since October, killing dozens of people and severely damaging the country's energy system.

