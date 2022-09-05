Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

September 5, 2022 7:53 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Earlier, Ukraine’s state nuclear operator Energoatom reported that Russian shelling disconnected the last working power line at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said any repair work is impossible due to ongoing hostilities. “Deoccupying the plant and creating a demilitarized zone around it is the only way to ensure nuclear safety,” he said.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
