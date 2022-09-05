Energy Minister: World on ‘brink of nuclear disaster’ due to Russian occupation of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
This item is part of our running news digest
September 5, 2022 7:53 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Earlier, Ukraine’s state nuclear operator Energoatom reported that Russian shelling disconnected the last working power line at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said any repair work is impossible due to ongoing hostilities. “Deoccupying the plant and creating a demilitarized zone around it is the only way to ensure nuclear safety,” he said.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.