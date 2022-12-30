Energy giant DTEK says Kyiv to return to only planned power cuts

Ukraine’s biggest private energy company DTEK said on Dec. 30 that solely planned power cuts will resume in Kyiv.

“Energy workers have managed to carry out technical work, allowing the stabilization of the (energy) situation in Kyiv,” DTEK said, noting that scheduled blackouts are possible, provided there are no additional attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

Earlier the same day, Ukraine's state grid operator Ukrenergo reported that the power deficit returned to pre-Dec. 29 attack levels, saying that "the consequences of the damage had a much smaller impact on the operation of the power system than the enemy expected."

However, the operator said the situation in southern and eastern Ukraine is reportedly "difficult" following Russia's attack on energy infrastructure in the region.

Power consumption limits have been set for all Ukrainian oblasts.

On Dec. 29, Russia unleashed yet another mass missile strike targeting Ukraine, according to the State Emergency Service. Chief Commander Valerii Zaluzhnyi reported that Ukraine's Air Force shot down 54 of the 69 missiles fired by Russia.

Later in the day, Russia launched additional missiles at Ukraine's northeast and south, resulting in at least two civilian deaths and one injury in Kharkiv Oblast.

Despite Ukraine's air defense efforts, the country's energy grid and power generation facilities sustained "significant damage," according to Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko and Ukrenergo CEO Volodymyr Kudrytskyi.