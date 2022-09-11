Energoatom: Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant’s last reactor shuts down
September 11, 2022 10:14 am
The plant’s sixth and last functioning reactor was disconnected from the national grid in the early morning of Sept. 11, reported Ukraine’s state nuclear operator Energoatom. The sixth reactor was operating on “island mode” for the past three days, maintaining only its own needs, after Russian shelling damaged power lines. The restoration of a power line means "preparations are underway for its cooling and transfer to a cold state,” reportedly the "safest state."
