Emergency power cutoffs to be introduced in Ukraine on Oct. 31
October 31, 2022 11:18 am
After Russia's mass attack on power system facilities in several Ukrainian regions on Oct. 31, the government will introduce emergency electricity cutoffs across Ukraine, according to Deputy Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko.
Russian forces have struck energy infrastructure in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Cherkasy Oblast, Kirovohrad Oblast, and Chernivtsi Oblast.
