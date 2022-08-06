Eight-year-old boy raises $1,700 for Ukraine's military by performing outside.
August 6, 2022 2:34 pm
Serhiy from Chernihiv handed over the money he gathered from singing Ukrainian songs outside to the Serhiy Prytula Charity Foundation, the organization said on Aug. 5. The young boy said that he would like the money to be spent on a jeep, a thermal imaging camera, weapons or protective ammunition for Ukrainian soldiers.