Education Minister urges regional authorities to close schools amid Russian attacks
This item is part of our running news digest
October 10, 2022 12:42 pm
Education Minister Serhii Shkarlet called on Ukraine’s regional administrations to switch schools to remote learning by Oct. 14.On the morning of Oct. 10, Russia conducted missile and air strikes across Ukraine, including Kyiv.
