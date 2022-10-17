Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalEducation Minister urges regional authorities to close schools amid Russian attacks

This item is part of our running news digest

October 10, 2022 12:42 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Education Minister Serhii Shkarlet called on Ukraine’s regional administrations to switch schools to remote learning by Oct. 14.On the morning of Oct. 10, Russia conducted missile and air strikes across Ukraine, including Kyiv.

Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
