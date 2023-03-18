Explosions reported in Kyiv Oblast, air defense at work
March 17, 2023 9:51 pm
Explosions were reported in Kyiv Oblast on March 17 by the Kyiv Oblast military administration.
Ukrainian air defense is at work, according to the administration.
Earlier on March 17, the Kyiv Oblast military administration said that a drone attack was possible.
The military administration has urged residents to remain indoors until the air raid siren is canceled.
