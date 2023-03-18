Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Saturday, March 18, 2023

Explosions reported in Kyiv Oblast, air defense at work

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 17, 2023 9:51 pm
Explosions were reported in Kyiv Oblast on March 17 by the Kyiv Oblast military administration.

Ukrainian air defense is at work, according to the administration. 

Earlier on March 17, the Kyiv Oblast military administration said that a drone attack was possible. 

The military administration has urged residents to remain indoors until the air raid siren is canceled. 

