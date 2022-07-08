Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalDigital Transformation Ministry: Ukrainians file over 225,000 damaged housing claims

This item is part of our running news digest

July 8, 2022 3:30 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukrainians have reportedly filed 225,596 reports of damaged property in the past three months. Kyiv Oblast Governor Oleksiy Kuleba stated that Russia’s full-scale war has also damaged over 100 and fully destroyed 44 businesses across Kyiv Oblast. “In spite of everything, we must create conditions for businesses to recover and operate,” Kuleba added.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

