Digital Transformation Ministry: Ukrainians file over 225,000 damaged housing claims
July 8, 2022 3:30 am
Ukrainians have reportedly filed 225,596 reports of damaged property in the past three months. Kyiv Oblast Governor Oleksiy Kuleba stated that Russia’s full-scale war has also damaged over 100 and fully destroyed 44 businesses across Kyiv Oblast. “In spite of everything, we must create conditions for businesses to recover and operate,” Kuleba added.