externalDigital Transformation Ministry: Mobile service in Kyiv may be disrupted due to power grid damage

October 31, 2022 7:26 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Digital Transformation Ministry said Russian attacks on Oct. 31 cut off 450 cellular base stations from electricity. “This means there will be mobile communication disruptions during the day,” said Stanislav Prybytko, the ministry’s Mobile Broadband Department head. “In some parts of the city, it will be almost non-existent.” He noted that work is underway to restore the damaged power plants.

