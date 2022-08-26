Deutsche Welle: Nearly a million Russians have entered the EU since invasion of Ukraine
August 26, 2022 8:55 am
Deutsche Welle reports that 998,085 Russian citizens entered the European Union between February, 24 and August, 22. Over 60 percent of those who have entered the EU since the invasion of Ukraine have done so via Estonia and Finland, according to the union's border guard agency, Frontex.
