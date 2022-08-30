Deutsche Welle: Heavy flamethrower system may be responsible for explosion at Olenivka POW camp
August 30, 2022
In a comment to DW, the Prosecutor General’s Office said that, based on open-source information, Russia likely used a thermobaric munition at Olenivka. Over 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed in the Olenivka prison camp on July 28.
