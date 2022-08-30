Tuesday, August 30, 2022

externalDeutsche Welle: Heavy flamethrower system may be responsible for explosion at Olenivka POW camp

This item is part of our running news digest

August 30, 2022 12:40 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

In a comment to DW, the Prosecutor General’s Office said that, based on open-source information, Russia likely used a thermobaric munition at Olenivka. Over 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed in the Olenivka prison camp on July 28.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
This week marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok