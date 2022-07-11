Deputy PM urges Kherson Oblast residents to leave amid Ukrainian plans for southern counteroffensive
This item is part of our running news digest
July 11, 2022 3:13 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
In a televised address on July 10, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk urged civilians in temporarily occupied Kherson Oblast to evacuate, as Ukraine’s Armed Forces are planning a counteroffensive in southern Ukraine. “I know for sure that there should not be women and children there, and that they should not become human shields,” Vereshchuk said. She did not indicate when the Ukrainian counteroffensives will occur.