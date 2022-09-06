Deputy PM demands humanitarian corridor from areas near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
September 6, 2022 6:41 am
Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Sept. 5 that Russia refuses to provide a humanitarian corridor for people who want to leave the areas surrounding the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Ukrainian intelligence also reported that over the past few days, there has been an increase in residents looking to leave Russian-occupied Enerhodar where the plant is located for territories under Ukrainian control.
