Denmark to provide winter gear for Ukraine's military
September 2, 2022 3:50 am
President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting with Denmark's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeppe Kofod, after which Zelensky said the country pledged to provide Ukraine with winter uniforms for Ukraine's Armed Forces.
