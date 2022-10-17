Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

September 30, 2022 11:24 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine’s 81st Airborne Brigade liberated the village of Drobysheve on Sept. 30, according to Ukraine’s Defense Ministry. “The future of the world is no longer decided in the Kremlin,” the statement read.

