Defense Ministry: Ukraine liberates Drobysheve, Donetsk Oblast
This item is part of our running news digest
September 30, 2022 11:24 pm
Ukraine’s 81st Airborne Brigade liberated the village of Drobysheve on Sept. 30, according to Ukraine’s Defense Ministry. “The future of the world is no longer decided in the Kremlin,” the statement read.
