Death toll in Russian missile attack on Vinnytsia grows to 28.
August 5, 2022 2:04 pm
According to Tetiana Bondarenko, deputy director of the Vinnytsia Oblast Health Department, a medic died from sustained injuries in a hospital after the missile hit the clinic where he was working. Three children are among the dead. Around 180 people were injured after a Russian missile strike hit downtown Vinnytsia on July 14.