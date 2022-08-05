Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalDeath toll in Russian missile attack on Vinnytsia grows to 28.

August 5, 2022 2:04 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Tetiana Bondarenko, deputy director of the Vinnytsia Oblast Health Department, a medic died from sustained injuries in a hospital after the missile hit the clinic where he was working. Three children are among the dead. Around 180 people were injured after a Russian missile strike hit downtown Vinnytsia on July 14.

