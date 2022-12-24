Czech government approves extension of temporary protection visas for Ukrainians

Ukrainian refugees in Czechia will be allowed to extend their visas until the end of 2024 if the decision is also supported by the parliament, Czech Radio reported.

Temporary protection visas for Ukrainians in Czechia are currently valid until March 2023, but “the current situation in Ukraine does not suggest they (refugees) will be able to return by that date,” according to Czechia's Interior Ministry.

The status of temporary protection gives Ukrainian refugees the opportunity to use the health and education system in the Czech Republic and provides free access to the labor market.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine started on Feb. 24, the Czech Republic has issued 463,804 temporary protection visas to Ukrainian refugees, but some of them have already returned to their homeland or gone to third countries, Czech Radio wrote.