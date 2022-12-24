Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Czech government approves extension of temporary protection visas for Ukrainians

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 1, 2022 1:04 pm
Share

Ukrainian refugees in Czechia will be allowed to extend their visas until the end of 2024 if the decision is also supported by the parliament, Czech Radio reported. 

Temporary protection visas for Ukrainians in Czechia are currently valid until March 2023, but “the current situation in Ukraine does not suggest they (refugees) will be able to return by that date,” according to Czechia's Interior Ministry.

The status of temporary protection gives Ukrainian refugees the opportunity to use the health and education system in the Czech Republic and provides free access to the labor market.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine started on Feb. 24, the Czech Republic has issued 463,804 temporary protection visas to Ukrainian refugees, but some of them have already returned to their homeland or gone to third countries, Czech Radio wrote.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK