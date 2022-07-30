Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Currency exchange rates are to be hidden from public sight as hryvnia plunges.

July 29, 2022 8:50 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine’s National Bank tightened the requirements for currency exchange offices in Ukraine, forbidding them from having currency exchange boards placed outside the premises. After the National Bank devalued the hryvnia against the dollar by 25%, setting the official exchange rate to Hr 36.57 per dollar, Ukraine's national currency dropped to Hr 41 per dollar in exchange offices.

