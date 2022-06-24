Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalCommander: Ukraine launched counteroffensives in Kharkiv Oblast.

This item is part of our running news digest

May 5, 2022 3:08 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Valeriy Zaluzhny, commander-in-chief of Ukraine's armed forces, announced that Ukrainian troops have now switched to launching counteroffensives near Kharkiv and the Russian-occupied city of Izium in Kharkiv Oblast. He added that fierce battles still continue in the vicinity of Popasna, Kreminna and Torske in Luhansk Oblast, where the main efforts of the Russian occupiers are focused.

