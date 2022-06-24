Commander of Ukraine's 36th Marine Brigade Serhiy Volyna asked the world to make every effort to evacuate the remaining Ukrainian soldiers from the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Donetsk Oblast. He added that it may seem like "a hellish reality show" but "everything is real" and there are "pain, suffering, hunger, torment, tears, fear, death." The highly fortified Azovstal is being stormed by Russian troops.