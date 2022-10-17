Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
October 10, 2022 12:11 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhnyi reported that Ukrainian forces shot down 41 of the 75 missiles fired by Russia on the morning of Oct. 10. Multiple explosions have been reported across Ukraine amid Russian missile and air strikes.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
