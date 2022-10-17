Commander: Russia fires 75 missiles at Ukraine on Oct. 10
October 10, 2022 12:11 pm
Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhnyi reported that Ukrainian forces shot down 41 of the 75 missiles fired by Russia on the morning of Oct. 10. Multiple explosions have been reported across Ukraine amid Russian missile and air strikes.
