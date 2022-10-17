CNN: White House requests $35 million to assist Ukraine's nuclear security.
September 28, 2022 12:08 am
The funds would be used “to support procurement and maintenance of additional sensors, data assessment, and analysis, and to supply the Ukrainian National Guard with protective capabilities at nuclear power plants,” CNN reported citing an unnamed U.S. official. Russia has been using the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in occupied Enerhodar as a base to launch attacks on Ukraine, putting the world’s nuclear security under threat.
