CNN: Ukrainian official says 2.5 million people have been forcibly deported to Russia
This item is part of our running news digest
September 8, 2022 4:35 am
At a UN Security Council meeting on Sept. 7, Deputy Ukrainian Ambassador to the UN Khrystyna Hayovyshyn said that 2.5 million people have been forcibly deported from Ukraine to Russia's “isolated and depressed regions of Siberia and the far east," including 38,000 children, CNN reports.
