Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerThursday, September 8, 2022

externalCNN: Ukrainian official says 2.5 million people have been forcibly deported to Russia

This item is part of our running news digest

September 8, 2022 4:35 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

At a UN Security Council meeting on Sept. 7, Deputy Ukrainian Ambassador to the UN Khrystyna Hayovyshyn said that 2.5 million people have been forcibly deported from Ukraine to Russia's “isolated and depressed regions of Siberia and the far east," including 38,000 children, CNN reports.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok