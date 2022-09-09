Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, September 9, 2022

externalCNN: Ukraine’s military raises Ukrainian flag in Shevchenkove, Kharkiv Oblast

This item is part of our running news digest

September 9, 2022 2:34 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Photos geo-located by CNN appear to show the Ukrainian flag hoisted above an administrative building in the community of Shevchenkove, located around 30 kilometers from the city of Kupiansk. Kupiansk was reportedly liberated by Ukrainian forces earlier on Sept. 9. On Sept. 8, Ukrainian forces liberated Balakliia, Kharkiv Oblast, shortly after launching a surprise counteroffensive in the northeastern Ukrainian region.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok