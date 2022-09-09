CNN: Ukraine’s military raises Ukrainian flag in Shevchenkove, Kharkiv Oblast
September 9, 2022 2:34 pm
Photos geo-located by CNN appear to show the Ukrainian flag hoisted above an administrative building in the community of Shevchenkove, located around 30 kilometers from the city of Kupiansk. Kupiansk was reportedly liberated by Ukrainian forces earlier on Sept. 9. On Sept. 8, Ukrainian forces liberated Balakliia, Kharkiv Oblast, shortly after launching a surprise counteroffensive in the northeastern Ukrainian region.
