CNN: Senior US military official says US may provide Ukraine with tanks
This item is part of our running news digest
September 20, 2022 5:25 am
CNN reported that the official told reporters on a background call that tanks are "absolutely on the table," but are currently not an option due to issues of training, maintenance, and sustainment.
