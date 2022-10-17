Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

September 20, 2022 5:25 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
CNN reported that the official told reporters on a background call that tanks are "absolutely on the table," but are currently not an option due to issues of training, maintenance, and sustainment. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
