externalCNN: Reznikov says Ukraine has passed ‘worst scenario’ of war

This item is part of our running news digest

August 24, 2022 1:46 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
In an interview with CNN on Aug. 23, Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that the “worst scenario” of the war has already happened and Ukraine is now moving on to the “next stage” of the war as it launches counteroffensive in new directions. However, Reznikov says that the international community’s “fatigue syndrome” can be the main threat to Ukraine in the coming months. 

