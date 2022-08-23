CNN: Reznikov says Ukraine has passed ‘worst scenario’ of war
August 24, 2022 1:46 am
In an interview with CNN on Aug. 23, Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that the “worst scenario” of the war has already happened and Ukraine is now moving on to the “next stage” of the war as it launches counteroffensive in new directions. However, Reznikov says that the international community’s “fatigue syndrome” can be the main threat to Ukraine in the coming months.