City Council: Explosions heard in Odesa
August 30, 2022 12:09 pm
Ukraine’s military downed a Russian drone conducting aerial reconnaissance over Odesa Oblast on Aug. 30, reports Odesa City Council, citing Ukraine’s Operational Command “South.”
