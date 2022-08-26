Citigroup exits Russian market, affecting 2,300 employees
August 26, 2022 7:43 am
Citigroup had plans to leave Russia in April 2021 due to a general exit from some overseas markets but took extra measures in March 2022. Actions to facilitate the wind-down of consumer and local commercial banking will start this quarter. "In connection with the wind-down plan announced today, Citi expects to incur approximately $170 million in costs, primarily over the next 18 months, largely driven by restructuring, vendor termination fees and other related charges," the company said in a statement.
